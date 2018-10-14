More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The media needs to focus on the whole picture

There is good news in Judea and Samaria. There are almost 20,000 Arab workers in Jewish businesses earning, in most cases, twice what they would earn in their own local jobs. Israeli and Palestinian Authority ambulances and paramedic crews do treat all injured, no matter what origin.

Yisrael Medad
Eli (Google Maps)
Eli (Google Maps)
Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad is an American-born Israeli journalist, author and former director of educational programming at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center. A graduate of Yeshiva University, he made aliyah in 1970 and has since held key roles in Israeli politics, media and education. A member of Israel’s Media Watch executive board, he has contributed to publications such as The Los Angeles Times, The Jerusalem Post and International Herald Tribune. He and his wife, who have five children, live in Shilo.
(Oct. 14, 2018 / JNS)

The Intermountain had a wonderful editorial the other day. Its theme was the potential of the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria (even if those residential locations were termed “West Bank settlements”) for peace and coexistence. In part, it read:

Hamas is tied up in knots over the fact that Israelis and Palestinians can and do work together. This is not peace on the political level, to be sure, but if political peace is to come, it can only be sustained by peace on the human level. In Barkan, peace was, and remains, on the human level, the murderous act of the terrorist notwithstanding.

And it reminded Hamas that:

Each Palestinian terrorist attack results in another Israeli settlement, or in another expansion of an existing settlement. The only way for Palestinian terrorists to slow Israeli settlement expansion is to come the peace table.

I then thought to myself that very little news is devoted by the media to what actually does happen in Judea and Samaria except if there is violence. Can you imagine if everyday a newspaper, radio or television news program would carry a headline along the lines of “No Arab Was Attacked at Barkan/Shiloh/Sha’ar Binyamin Industrial Park Today”? Or “Out of 8 Million Olive Trees, None Were Damaged Today”?

There is good news in Judea and Samaria. There are almost 20,000 Arab workers in Jewish businesses earning, in most cases, twice what they would earn in their own local jobs. Israeli and Palestinian Authority ambulances and paramedic crews do treat all injured, no matter what origin.

There is much that is upbeat and positive. Reporting and investigating those, which are the vast majority of occurrences, could even be part of what radicals call “peace journalism.”

But, of course, either that would not attract ratings and sales or would not serve the political/ideological outlook of the media personnel involved.

Another aspect is simply getting facts correct. And history.

One of the more aggressive pro-“Palestinian” promotional activist groups, the International Solidarity Movement, uploaded a report on Oct. 8 highlighting an event at As-Sawiya, in the Palestinian Authority’s Nablus District. It informed the readers that Israeli soldiers, a policeman, and one Israeli civilian supposedly “harassed a group of Palestinian and international olive pickers at the village [and] security vehicles from the nearby settlement of Alia arrived, too.”

I am not familiar with the name “Alia” and was further intrigued when this claim was put forth:

As-Sawiya is slowly being surrounded by Alia as it expands along three sides of the village and encroaches on its land. The particular area being harvested yesterday was among the closest to the Alia settlement.

So, where is “Alia”?

Thanks to Google Maps, a search for As-Sawiya reveals that it is just north of Shiloh, so “Aliya” must be Eli.

Let’s look at the map:

You almost do not have to know how to read to realize by looking at it that Eli is what is surrounded by Arab villages. In fact, a bit south-east of Qabalan is Talfit, a village whose name derives from “Tal/Tel” (hill), and “Fit” which comes from the Roman Emperor who ruled the village during the Roman period. The source informs us that the village was established in 1900, that is, less than a century ago.

I was wondering how many people reading that item, or how many college students would know that Palestinian Authority religious judge Sheikh Muhannad Abu Al-Rumi delivered a Friday sermon there on Oct. 5. His language might not be acceptable among certain pro-Palestinian advocates, although I fear fewer and fewer would be upset at him saying the liberation of Palestine and the departure of the Jews constitute a “divine decree,” that the Jews are “foreigners” who falsify history and “dance over the blood and body parts of others.” And he added, “each and every instance of global corruption is sanctioned by their rabbis.”

He then continued, moving to larger issues, declaring

The liberation of this land is a tenet of our faith, which will be realized in spite of everybody ... Palestine, with its bride Jerusalem, is Arab and Islamic. There is really no need for us to prove the city’s Arab identity. These matters are indisputable.

As it happened, earlier this week, the world was informed of an archaeological discovery. A column drum (a cylindrical stone block) which had been repurposed from an earlier building, likely from the last quarter-century B.C., during Herod’s reign, had the oldest known instance of the word “Jerusalem” spelled out in full carved on it. The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced that whereas earlier inscriptions had the name Jerusalem spelled either “Yerushalem” or “Shalem,” this find has it as “Yerushalayim” as it is spelled in today’s Hebrew.

Reflecting on the words of Judge Abu Al-Rumi and his claim of indisputability regarding “Palestine,” I am thinking that perhaps we may yet hear of a find of a stone with “Filastin” on it, maybe even from perhaps 5,000 years ago.

If the media are not focused on the whole picture, and most of it is good and positive, and if they cannot report the truth of today’s or yesterday’s events, how can we who are the subjects of their reporting ever proceed forward towards peace and coexistence?

Yisrael Medad is an American-born Israeli journalist and political commentator.

EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Netanyahu spokesman to JNS: Hamas must disarm before Gaza pullout
The Islamist group is “just as committed to terrorism today” as it was on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Doron Spielman.
August 10, 2026 08:27 AM
Joshua Marks
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David
Fiamma Nirenstein
Column
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein