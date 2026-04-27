American Friends of Judea and Samaria (AFJS) is a nonprofit educational organization 501(c)(3) dedicated to increasing knowledge and sharing information about Israeli communities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley with the general public. The organization provides communities with assistance and strategic planning to support humanitarian initiatives, agricultural projects and other efforts aimed at benefiting residents of the region, which it considers part of Israel’s historic and modern-day heartland. AFJS recognizes the return of the Jewish people to their ancestral homeland and supports efforts to ensure that communities in Judea and Samaria live in safety and security. The organization advocates for the application of Israeli law in these regions and supports the right of Jewish people to reside in these areas, as in other parts of the country.