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Maj. (Res.) Guy Farache

Maj. (Res.) Guy Farache is a former company commander in the IDF’s Duvdevan Unit and CEO of Friends of Duvdevan. His work focuses on resilience, national security and the long-term sustainability of elite combat operators.
IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon against Hezbollah, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
The Wire
We did not lose them in battle; we lost them at home
Friends of Duvdevan supports reservists facing long-term mental-health challenges that follow them home.
April 19, 2026
Friends of Duvdevan, Maj. (Res.) Guy Farache