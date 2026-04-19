Friends of Duvdevan is a nonprofit organization that supports members of Israel’s Duvdevan unit as they transition to civilian life. Through financial assistance, scholarships and targeted programs, it focuses on education, mentorship, resilience and post-trauma care, support for wounded soldiers and long-term reintegration. Since Oct. 7, the organization has expanded its efforts to assist reservists and their families facing economic challenges due to extended service, providing grants and additional support.