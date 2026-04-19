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Friends of Duvdevan

Friends of Duvdevan

Friends of Duvdevan is a nonprofit organization that supports members of Israel’s Duvdevan unit as they transition to civilian life. Through financial assistance, scholarships and targeted programs, it focuses on education, mentorship, resilience and post-trauma care, support for wounded soldiers and long-term reintegration. Since Oct. 7, the organization has expanded its efforts to assist reservists and their families facing economic challenges due to extended service, providing grants and additional support.
IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon against Hezbollah, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
The Wire
We did not lose them in battle; we lost them at home
Friends of Duvdevan supports reservists facing long-term mental-health challenges that follow them home.
April 19, 2026
Friends of Duvdevan, Maj. (Res.) Guy Farache