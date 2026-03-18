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Alfred Landecker Foundation

The Wire
Alfred Landecker Foundation launches new ‘Decoding Antisemitism’ project to Stop Hate Online using Artificial Intelligence
In order to be able to recognize and combat implicit hatred more quickly, the international team, comprised of discourse analysts, computational linguists and historians, will develop a highly complex, AI-driven approach to identifying online antisemitism.
Sep. 22, 2020
The Wire
Alfred Landecker Foundation Announces $13 Million Dollar Grant to Hebrew University of Jerusalem
It is the largest-ever German-Israeli academic grant to promote research on human rights and minority protections in age of rising nationalism and authoritarianism.
Sep. 10, 2020