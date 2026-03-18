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American Friends of ALYN Hospital

American Friends of ALYN Hospital is a charitable organization that raises funds and builds awareness of the hospital’s innovative and successful medical and technological advances so Americans can learn from it, collaborate with, and support its life changing efforts. ALYN improves the quality of life of children with diverse disabilities, whether congenital or acquired, by providing tools that increase their independence and mobility so they can hopefully live at home. ALYN provides care and treatment for children of all backgrounds, religions and nationalities.
Fundraising Cyclist giving a thumbs up
The Wire
Wheels of Love: USA-Princeton announces cycling fundraiser for ALYN Hospital in Israel
Goal of June 23 event to raise $100,000 for pediatric and adolescent rehabilitation center with bike routes aimed at all ages.
Jun. 3, 2024
Saul Shamash on the 2019 Wheels of Love ride in Israel
The Wire
D.C. cyclist to pedal 62 miles to raise funds for pediatric rehab center, encourages community to ‘DCide to Ride for Good’ at Wheels of Love in DC on June 12
Wheels of Love, a charity bike ride for ALYN Hospital, will take place on June 12th in Washington D.C. The event offers two routes of varying difficulties—a 62-mile and 30-mile option. Local D.C.-rider Saul Shamash is excited to participate in his fourth year of this incredible event and is encouraging others to join the ride to help support ALYN’s pediatric patients.
May. 26, 2022
The Wire
American Friends of ALYN Hospital’s new webinar series to launch during Women’s History Month
ALYN Hospital, Israel’s only pediatric rehabilitation center, is launching a webinar series focusing on the global impacts of ALYN’s work and research. The series, entitled Align with ALYN, will be hosted by American Friends of ALYN and begins on March 22nd with a presentation from ALYN’s Director General, Dr. Maurit Beeri.
Mar. 17, 2022
Cyclists commence the ride with the blowing of the shofar
The Wire
On Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Cyclists Pay Tribute to Loved Ones; Raise Nearly $2 Million for Israel’s ALYN Hospital
Summary: More than 70 cyclists, including several riding in memory of loved ones who passed away, raised nearly $2 million for ALYN Hospital during its first multi-day Wheels of Love charity bike ride in the U.S. The ride, which took place October 24-26, occurred in conjunction with the traditional event in Israel.
Oct. 27, 2021
The Wire
Maryland Bike Ride to Raise Funds for Israeli Pediatric Rehabilitation Hospital
A 130-mile charity bike ride benefitting ALYN Hospital is debuting in Maryland Oct. 24 – 26, touring the back roads of Chesapeake Bay and the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. While Wheels of Love has been a 22-year long tradition in Israel, this is the first year the multi-day ride will take place in the U.S.
Oct. 6, 2021