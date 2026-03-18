American Friends of ALYN Hospital is a charitable organization that raises funds and builds awareness of the hospital’s innovative and successful medical and technological advances so Americans can learn from it, collaborate with, and support its life changing efforts. ALYN improves the quality of life of children with diverse disabilities, whether congenital or acquired, by providing tools that increase their independence and mobility so they can hopefully live at home. ALYN provides care and treatment for children of all backgrounds, religions and nationalities.