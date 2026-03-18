The mission of American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA) is to serve as the exclusive fundraising and advocacy organization in the United States for Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency medical, ambulance and blood services. AFMDA raises funds and awareness to support MDA’s life-saving work in Israel, including providing ambulances, medical equipment, training and supporting its blood services that supply a significant portion of Israel’s needs.