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American Friends of Magen David Adom

The mission of American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA) is to serve as the exclusive fundraising and advocacy organization in the United States for Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency medical, ambulance and blood services. AFMDA raises funds and awareness to support MDA’s life-saving work in Israel, including providing ambulances, medical equipment, training and supporting its blood services that supply a significant portion of Israel’s needs.
AFMDA Gala 2025 Eli Sharabi and Jonah Platt
The Wire
Former Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi inspires audience at AFMDA Miami gala
Actor Jonah Platt and global creator Valeria Lipovetsky took part in the top-tier event to raise funds for Israel’s national emergency services system.
Dec. 18, 2025
American Friends of Magen David Adom Mission to Israel
The Wire
Magen David Adom mission rallies support for Israel’s first responders after two years of war
“I am unbelievably grateful, and I will never forget this trip,” said Ariel Grauman, a participant from New York.
Nov. 4, 2025