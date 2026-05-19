WATCH: CENTCOM enforces Iran naval blockade, 85 ships turned around

U.S. forces have redirected 85 commercial vessels as part of the naval blockade on Iran, United States Central Command said on Monday.

“CENTCOM continues to strictly enforce the U.S. blockade against Iranian ports,” the command tweeted.

CENTCOM continues to strictly enforce the U.S. blockade against Iranian ports. U.S. forces have now redirected 85 commercial vessels to ensure full compliance. pic.twitter.com/zKZBdSJzVC — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 18, 2026

Washington launched the maritime operation on April 13, targeting all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports in the Arabian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the regime’s oil exports.

It is part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Operation Economic Fury"—a sweeping pressure campaign targeting Tehran’s economy through sanctions enforcement and the naval blockade aimed at choking off the regime’s oil exports and commercial shipping.

More than 15,000 American troops, over 200 aircraft and 20 warships are enforcing the blockade.

Trump announced on Monday that he was postponing a planned military attack on the Islamic Republic, originally scheduled for Tuesday, after leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates urged him to allow more time for negotiations.

Trump stated that Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had asked him to “hold off” on the attack because “serious negotiations are now taking place.”

“In their opinion, as great leaders and allies, a deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all countries in the Middle East, and beyond,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This deal will include, importantly, no nuclear weapons for Iran.”

Trump added that the military had been ordered to remain prepared to launch “prepared to go forward with a full, large-scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable deal is not reached.”