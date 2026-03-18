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American Jewish Press Association

The American Jewish Press Association was founded in 1944 as a voluntary not-for-profit professional association for the English-language Jewish Press in North America. Today, its membership consists of Jewish media outlets, individual journalists and affiliated organizations throughout the United States and Canada. The AJPA mission has remained constant over the years: to enhance the status of American Jewish journalism and to provide a forum for the exchange of ideas and cooperative activities among the American Jewish press.
An Epiphany in Lilacs, by Iris Dorbian. Credit: Courtesy
The Wire
Updated edition of acclaimed Holocaust novel explores the aftermath of survival
“This story is rooted in historical truth but speaks to universal questions of loss, resilience and what it means to find hope again,” says author Iris Dorbian.
Jul. 17, 2025