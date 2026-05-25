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News   Israel News

NYC business leaders, tennis players hold tournament for Israeli children

Among the professional players taking part were Canadian former World No. 3 Milos Raonic and Israeli Grand Slam champions.

May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Runners up (from left) Yoni Erlich and Jeff Siegel, and winners Rick Meyer and Thanaphat Boosarawongse “Putter” of the annual Pro-Am tennis event held at the Milstein Family Tennis Center at Columbia University in May, 2026. Credit: The Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation.
Runners up (from left) Yoni Erlich and Jeff Siegel, and winners Rick Meyer and Thanaphat Boosarawongse “Putter,” at the annual Pro-Am tennis event held at the Milstein Family Tennis Center at Columbia University in New York, May 17, 2026. Credit: The Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation.
( May 25, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Tennis & Education Centers (ITEC) Foundation recently hosted the annual Pro-Am tennis event at the Milstein Family Tennis Center at Columbia University in Manhattan, bringing together renowned tennis professionals and leading figures from New York’s business and financial community in support of raising funds for children in Israel.

The event generated significant contributions for ITEC, allowing it to continue its mission to empower children and youth across Israel through sport, education and community-based programs, the foundation said in a statement on Monday.

Among the professional players taking part on May 17 were former World No. 3 and Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic (the highest-ranked Canadian in ATP history), Wimbledon doubles champion Canadian Vasek Pospisil, and Israeli Grand Slam champions Andy Ram and Yoni Erlich, alongside additional tennis professionals.

The Pro-Am format paired business leaders and investors from New York with professional tennis players.

“Seeing world-class athletes and business leaders come together in support of children across Israel is deeply meaningful, and we are grateful to everyone who made this day possible,” Jeffrey Siegel, ITECF International Board chair, was quoted in the statement as saying.

Wendy Slavin, ITECF’s Board president, said the tournament reflects the foundation’s mission to create opportunities for children across Israel through tennis, education and community.

“Bringing together New York’s business community with world-class athletes developed through our programs allows us not only to raise critical support, but also to show what is possible when talent meets opportunity,” she said.

Eyal Taoz, Global CEO of ITEC, added, “Many of [our professional players and young alumni] are living proof of the opportunities tennis can create, from international careers to scholarships and personal growth, and that is one of the greatest achievements of our organization.”

According to the foundation, the Pro-Am event culminated in an exciting final match, with the winning duo of the tournament being former American professional tennis player Rick Meyer and Thanaphat Boosarawongse (“Putter”) and the runners-up Jeff Siegel and Yoni Erlich.

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