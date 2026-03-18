Georgetown University’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center is designated by the National Cancer Institute as a comprehensive cancer center. A part of Georgetown University Medical Center, it is the only comprehensive cancer center in the Washington, D.C., area. It serves as the research engine for MedStar Health, Georgetown University’s academic health system partner. Georgetown Lombardi is also an NCI-recognized consortium with Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center in Bergen County, N.J.