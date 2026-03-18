CCL Shul Members

Concerned Citizens League Shul Members is a grassroots organization that was founded by members of Shuls in the Chicagoland area to help its members increase safety, provide support, educate and train. Our goal is to educate and standardize advanced training for safety officers and citizens. Our graduates are well versed in Stop The Bleed, CPR/AED, de-escalation, safety, security, and self-defense. Our members are a diverse group of doctors, educators, professionals, and businessmen—all concerned community members. We provide increased safety and awareness in compliance with local law for our Shuls and community. We are a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit or site cclshulmembers.org