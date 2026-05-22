More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Deal or no deal

For some reason, the West cannot get its collective head around the fact that the Iranian regime’s mindset is not one of mutual existence.

May 22, 2026
Mark Levin
A fragment of a missile fired from Iran toward Israel, intercepted by Israeli air-defense systems, lodged in the ground in the Golan Heights, April 7, 2026. Photo by Maor Kinsbursky/Flash90.
A fragment of a missile fired from Iran toward Israel, intercepted by Israeli air-defense systems, lodged in the ground in the Golan Heights, April 7, 2026. Photo by Maor Kinsbursky/Flash90.
Mark Levin
Mark Levin Mark Levin
Mark Levin is an American lawyer, author and radio personality. He is host of the syndicated radio show “The Mark Levin Show,” as well as “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Fox News.
( May 22, 2026 / JNS )

When we suddenly hit the brakes and called off the planned military operation against the Iranian regime, it was clear that something was going on. We gave the regime two to three days to come to some arrangement that presumably includes no nukes.

What does no nukes mean? Are their scientists going to forget what they developed? How long can we keep that in a box? What happens to the enriched uranium? We are told that one, they have enough to make 10 bombs in 11 days; and two, that it takes a matter of weeks to further enrich uranium from 60% to 90% nuclear grade.

What about the plutonium, which no one is talking about? And the ballistic missiles that were destroying targets throughout the Middle East? And the range of those missiles, which can now hit Europe? We didn’t even know how far those missiles could reach.

I guess all of this will change? The Iranian regime that kicked out inspectors, hid their activities and violated every single agreement it ever signed will have changed because of our military actions? Honestly, does this act or sound like a regime that is defeated or cares about death?

For some reason, the West cannot get its collective head around the fact that the Iranian regime’s mindset is not one of mutual existence. It is a religious, extremist, fundamentalist cult that insists on conquering or destroying all those who do not bend to its ideology.

They have told us this. They have written this. They preach this. It is in their books, pamphlets, sermons, etc. It is a revolution without borders, not merely one nation among others. Haven’t we learned this by now? Many Americans have been killed during the last 47-years as a result of the regime’s ambitions.

My greatest concern has always been enforcement, which has not been discussed much even after all of this time. If there is a deal—whatever deal it is, perhaps the greatest deal in the history of deals—again, the regime cheats, lies and hides what it is doing. Our intel and satellites simply cannot catch all of it.

And if we find violations, then what? “Well, we’ll hit them again, Mark.”

Is that what we did before U.S. President Donald Trump? Does anyone believe that’s what we will do after him? Is that what a Gavin Newsom or Kamala Harris or the rest of the Democrats would do if one of them became president?

Heck, even Republican presidents did not act. For crying out loud, look at all the noise—the appeasers, the pacifists, the isolationists. These are loud movements in our politics and government. And look at the reaction to the temporary increase in a gallon of gasoline. Would we have the will even a few years from now?

And what of Hezbollah, still a potent terrorist force? What of Hamas? The Iranian regime will promise not to support them? My response: Is the Brooklyn Bridge still for sale?

And how do we stop the regime if it funds them anyway? What will we do? And the Iranian people … what of them? “They should rise up,” it is said. Well, they did. Without arms. And they paid a horrendous price and still are. I can only imagine what more would be done to them.

Of course, the Europeans will be useless, as they are now. Even with détente with China and something like it with Russia, they still will provide support to the Iranian regime. So will North Korea. We have no control over their sabotage of any deal. This all must be considered.

And the Democrats—always desperate for a political opportunity—will ask rhetorically, “Why did we go to war?” “This is Obama 2.0,” “We wasted billions for nothing,” “Trump is a TACO,” and on and on. I can hear it now. The truth won’t matter. The spin will be constant.

Of course, if the Democrats had their way, the Iranian regime would already have nuclear weapons. But none of that will matter. This could be very damaging for the midterm elections, despite all the demands for “off-ramps.” Yet the problem is the regime itself, is it not? How do we contain it if it survives?

To be absolutely clear, I have no inside information. In fact, as far as I know at the end of another two to three days of negotiations, military action against the regime will resume. But it’s very important to think about these issues and much more.

Iran Defense and Security
MORE FROM JNS
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visits a wounded soldier, May 21, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Zamir visits wounded troops ahead of Shavuot, says IDF on high alert
“The strength and resilience you and your families demonstrate throughout the recovery and rehabilitation process inspire the entire nation of Israel,” the IDF chief said.
May 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar meets with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Dec. 10, 2025. Source: @GidonSaar/X.
Israel News
Sa’ar lauds US barring of funds for Palestinians under Taylor Force Act
The Palestinian Authority’s “pay-for-slay” policy of subsidizing terrorists and their families “must end now!” Israel’s top diplomat stressed.
May 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Skokie Police Chief Jesse Barnes presents hate crimes data at the Human Relations Commission, May 20, 2026. Credit: Chicago Jewish Alliance.
U.S. News
More than half of Skokie bias cases in 2025 targeted Jews, police report for Chicago suburb finds
“There’s much that goes into a security-layered approach, and as far as I’m concerned, you can never have too many layers,” the village’s police chief told JNS.
May 21, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
United Nations Building
Israel News
Do what it takes to disarm Hamas, Gaza envoy to Board of Peace tells UN Security Council
“Reconstruction financing will not follow where weapons have not been laid down,” warned Nickolay Mladenov, amid a stalled peace process he largely blamed on the Gazan terror group.
May 21, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander speaks to members of the media, alongside supporters, before appearing in a New York City court, Feb. 12, 2026. Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Brad Lander recites Quran chapter at mosque, whose sheikh denied Holocaust, promoted Hamas
A new poll suggests that the former New York City comptroller holds a commanding lead over incumbent, Rep. Dan Goldman, in the Democratic primary in NY-10.
May 21, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Memorial candle light flame
U.S. News
‘Could happen to any of us,’ says head of new Annapolis Federation, a year after murder of Israeli embassy staffers in DC
“This is what happens when antisemitism spreads, like wildfire, and it’s not checked by responsible people in the middle and on the left and on the right,” Ron Halber, of the local JCRC, told JNS.
May 21, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Think Twice
America’s rageful Jacobins are the real threat to democracy
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Turley, Ep. 223
May. 21, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
A dangerous dividing line
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
Trump is not a potted plant
Mitchell Bard