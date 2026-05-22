Deal or no deal

When we suddenly hit the brakes and called off the planned military operation against the Iranian regime, it was clear that something was going on. We gave the regime two to three days to come to some arrangement that presumably includes no nukes.

What does no nukes mean? Are their scientists going to forget what they developed? How long can we keep that in a box? What happens to the enriched uranium? We are told that one, they have enough to make 10 bombs in 11 days; and two, that it takes a matter of weeks to further enrich uranium from 60% to 90% nuclear grade.

What about the plutonium, which no one is talking about? And the ballistic missiles that were destroying targets throughout the Middle East? And the range of those missiles, which can now hit Europe? We didn’t even know how far those missiles could reach.

I guess all of this will change? The Iranian regime that kicked out inspectors, hid their activities and violated every single agreement it ever signed will have changed because of our military actions? Honestly, does this act or sound like a regime that is defeated or cares about death?

For some reason, the West cannot get its collective head around the fact that the Iranian regime’s mindset is not one of mutual existence. It is a religious, extremist, fundamentalist cult that insists on conquering or destroying all those who do not bend to its ideology.

They have told us this. They have written this. They preach this. It is in their books, pamphlets, sermons, etc. It is a revolution without borders, not merely one nation among others. Haven’t we learned this by now? Many Americans have been killed during the last 47-years as a result of the regime’s ambitions.

My greatest concern has always been enforcement, which has not been discussed much even after all of this time. If there is a deal—whatever deal it is, perhaps the greatest deal in the history of deals—again, the regime cheats, lies and hides what it is doing. Our intel and satellites simply cannot catch all of it.

And if we find violations, then what? “Well, we’ll hit them again, Mark.”

Is that what we did before U.S. President Donald Trump? Does anyone believe that’s what we will do after him? Is that what a Gavin Newsom or Kamala Harris or the rest of the Democrats would do if one of them became president?

Heck, even Republican presidents did not act. For crying out loud, look at all the noise—the appeasers, the pacifists, the isolationists. These are loud movements in our politics and government. And look at the reaction to the temporary increase in a gallon of gasoline. Would we have the will even a few years from now?

And what of Hezbollah, still a potent terrorist force? What of Hamas? The Iranian regime will promise not to support them? My response: Is the Brooklyn Bridge still for sale?

And how do we stop the regime if it funds them anyway? What will we do? And the Iranian people … what of them? “They should rise up,” it is said. Well, they did. Without arms. And they paid a horrendous price and still are. I can only imagine what more would be done to them.

Of course, the Europeans will be useless, as they are now. Even with détente with China and something like it with Russia, they still will provide support to the Iranian regime. So will North Korea. We have no control over their sabotage of any deal. This all must be considered.

And the Democrats—always desperate for a political opportunity—will ask rhetorically, “Why did we go to war?” “This is Obama 2.0,” “We wasted billions for nothing,” “Trump is a TACO,” and on and on. I can hear it now. The truth won’t matter. The spin will be constant.

Of course, if the Democrats had their way, the Iranian regime would already have nuclear weapons. But none of that will matter. This could be very damaging for the midterm elections, despite all the demands for “off-ramps.” Yet the problem is the regime itself, is it not? How do we contain it if it survives?

To be absolutely clear, I have no inside information. In fact, as far as I know at the end of another two to three days of negotiations, military action against the regime will resume. But it’s very important to think about these issues and much more.