The Harold Grinspoon Foundation (HGF) envisions a future where everyone can meaningfully connect to Jewish life, culture, and community. HGF invests alongside our partners and donors to help create and sustain transformational experiences through several flagship programs: PJ Library, JCamp 180, and Life & Legacy. PJ Library sends more than 650,000 free Jewish children’s books to families around the globe every month. JCamp 180 supports more than 140 non-profit Jewish overnight and day camps to build their organizational effectiveness and long-term financial sustainability. And through Life & Legacy, HGF promotes endowment giving in Jewish communities and has helped secure $2B for a vibrant Jewish future. Learn more about HGF and our programs at hgf.org.