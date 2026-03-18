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Harold Grinspoon Foundation

The Harold Grinspoon Foundation (HGF) envisions a future where everyone can meaningfully connect to Jewish life, culture, and community. HGF invests alongside our partners and donors to help create and sustain transformational experiences through several flagship programs: PJ Library, JCamp 180, and Life & Legacy. PJ Library sends more than 650,000 free Jewish children’s books to families around the globe every month. JCamp 180 supports more than 140 non-profit Jewish overnight and day camps to build their organizational effectiveness and long-term financial sustainability. And through Life & Legacy, HGF promotes endowment giving in Jewish communities and has helped secure $2B for a vibrant Jewish future. Learn more about HGF and our programs at hgf.org.
Winnie Sandler Grinspoon stands (L) alongside Amber Award winners (L-R) Rabbi Ana Bonnheim, Jeremy Burton, Jonathan Falk, Elana Frank, Michelle Koplan onstage at the JFNA General Assembly. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
The Harold Grinspoon Foundation announces first winners of the Grinspoon Amber Awards
Presented at the Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly, the awards recognize five inspiring Jewish communal professionals.
Nov. 19, 2025
Harold Grinspoon Foundation
The Wire
Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s Life & Legacy surpasses $2 billion in commitments
The program promotes endowment-building and legacy giving to benefit local Jewish organizations across North America.
Nov. 12, 2025
Family
The Wire
Modern Jewish families shaped by economic precarity, cultural diversity, other social trends
The report presents findings from 40 focus groups and 40 one-on-one interviews with select focus group participants.
Feb. 19, 2025
Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Grinspoon Amber Awards to honor outstanding Jewish communal professionals
Annual award will honor exceptional professionals celebrating their impact, leadership and commitment to a vibrant Jewish future.
Nov. 14, 2024
A mix of books from PJ Library. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
PJ Library launches new program in Argentina
The free book program for kids adds its 40th country and 13th Spanish-speaking country to its worldwide network.
Mar. 12, 2024