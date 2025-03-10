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JBI Library offers free Passover Haggadahs and programs

Offerings include accessible large-print, braille and audio Haggadahs and inclusive programs for people who are blind or have low vision.

JBI Library
An elderly woman who has low vision reads from a large print haggadah at her family Passover seder.
A JBI Library patron reads from a large print haggadah at her family Passover seder. Credit: Courtesy of JBI Library.
(March 10, 2025 / JBI Library)

JBI Library, a Jewish organization that supports people who are blind, have low vision, or have print disabilities, invites individuals to take part in its free Passover offerings, including complimentary accessible large print, braille, and audio Haggadah (17 different editions) and inclusive virtual and in-person “Passover 101” programming.

“During Passover, we sit together with family and friends and read the story of the Jews’ exodus from Egypt from the Haggadah,” said JBI executive director Livia Thompson. “The act of reading this ancient story in parallel with Jews sitting at other tables around the world creates a sense of warmth and connection. For those with blindness, low vision, or other print disabilities, however, not being able to partake in this communal experience can instead feel very isolating. Whether leading a seder or asking the Four Questions for the first time, everyone deserves the opportunity to engage in the Passover story and feel a true sense of belonging—our accessible editions help make that possible.”

Maxine S., the niece of a longtime JBI patron from Canada, said, “My aunt has not been able to enjoy a seder in years due to visual impairment. Thanks to the large print Haggadah from JBI, a beloved family member can now fully participate in the family seder.”

JBI Library 2025 Passover Offerings:

Accessible Haggadahs (large print, braille and audio)

  • 17 different versions, including Haggadahs in several languages and denominations, as well as a Haggadah “digest” for communal seders, perfect for use in settings such as nursing homes.
  • The “Mishkan HaSeder” from the CCAR Press
  • PJ Library’s Family Haggadah (plus an audio version for families who want to study the text and songs in advance of the holiday)
  • The Chabad Haggadah

Judaism 101: Passover Programming

As part of its ongoing “Judaism 101 Learning Series,” JBI will be offering free, accessible in-person and virtual programming entitled “Passover 101,” which will discuss the themes and customs of Passover. The in-person session will be held on March 26, at 4:30 p.m., in New York and be led by chef Lana Flame. The virtual session over Zoom will be held on April 1, at 4:30 p.m., and led by Rabbi Gabrielle Cohn. Register at jbilibrary.org/catalog/judaism-101.

To request a free large print, braille or audio Haggadah, visit JBI’s website at www.jbilibrary.org, call 800-999-6476 or email haggadah@jbilibrary.org. Orders must be placed no later than March 28, 2025.

*Haggadahs are free for individuals. For institutions requesting Haggadahs, New York City-based nonprofits may qualify for free materials thanks to a grant from the New York Community Trust. Organizations and businesses located outside of New York City may request materials for a modest fee used to cover production costs.

JBI Library
About & contact the publisher
JBI Library JBI Library
Founded in 1931, JBI Library is a nonprofit organization that supports anyone who is blind, has low vision, or has a print disability so that they may fully participate in Jewish life—from education and community to prayer and celebration. JBI is the heart of a community where patrons can come for accessible books and texts, cultural programs, learning, and all things that connect people to Judaism, culture and community. JBI strives to remove barriers to accessibility and inclusion, so that everyone can read, learn, and engage independently and with dignity. If you or a loved one could benefit from JBI’s wide range of services, or for more on how your community, school, or organization can connect with JBI Library, please reach out to jrothstein@jbilibrary.org, or visit jbilibrary.org.
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