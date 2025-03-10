JBI Library offers free Passover Haggadahs and programs

JBI Library, a Jewish organization that supports people who are blind, have low vision, or have print disabilities, invites individuals to take part in its free Passover offerings, including complimentary accessible large print, braille, and audio Haggadah (17 different editions) and inclusive virtual and in-person “Passover 101” programming.

“During Passover, we sit together with family and friends and read the story of the Jews’ exodus from Egypt from the Haggadah,” said JBI executive director Livia Thompson. “The act of reading this ancient story in parallel with Jews sitting at other tables around the world creates a sense of warmth and connection. For those with blindness, low vision, or other print disabilities, however, not being able to partake in this communal experience can instead feel very isolating. Whether leading a seder or asking the Four Questions for the first time, everyone deserves the opportunity to engage in the Passover story and feel a true sense of belonging—our accessible editions help make that possible.”

Maxine S., the niece of a longtime JBI patron from Canada, said, “My aunt has not been able to enjoy a seder in years due to visual impairment. Thanks to the large print Haggadah from JBI, a beloved family member can now fully participate in the family seder.”

JBI Library 2025 Passover Offerings:

Accessible Haggadahs (large print, braille and audio)





17 different versions, including Haggadahs in several languages and denominations, as well as a Haggadah “digest” for communal seders, perfect for use in settings such as nursing homes.

The “ Mishkan HaSeder” from the CCAR Press

from the CCAR Press PJ Library’s Family Haggadah

The Chabad Haggadah

Judaism 101: Passover Programming

As part of its ongoing “Judaism 101 Learning Series,” JBI will be offering free, accessible in-person and virtual programming entitled “Passover 101,” which will discuss the themes and customs of Passover. The in-person session will be held on March 26, at 4:30 p.m., in New York and be led by chef Lana Flame. The virtual session over Zoom will be held on April 1, at 4:30 p.m., and led by Rabbi Gabrielle Cohn. Register at jbilibrary.org/catalog/judaism-101.

To request a free large print, braille or audio Haggadah, visit JBI’s website at www.jbilibrary.org, call 800-999-6476 or email haggadah@jbilibrary.org. Orders must be placed no later than March 28, 2025.

*Haggadahs are free for individuals. For institutions requesting Haggadahs, New York City-based nonprofits may qualify for free materials thanks to a grant from the New York Community Trust. Organizations and businesses located outside of New York City may request materials for a modest fee used to cover production costs.