The Jewish Federation of Broward County leverages the community’s human and financial resources to create maximum impact and inspire philanthropy that supports Jewish life. Federation programs support and advocate for Jews in Broward County, Israel and around the world. Programs include helping at-risk children and individuals with special needs; caring for seniors facing social isolation, financial challenges, food insecurity and the effects of dementia; feeding the hungry; helping victims of domestic abuse; providing financial assistance to prevent homelessness; and ensuring families can afford safe, high-quality child care.The Federation strengthens Jewish identity locally through Jewish camps, trips, day schools, youth groups, Israel programs and more.For more information, visit: