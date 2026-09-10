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Jewish Federation of Broward County in South Florida provides High Holiday resources

Ahead of the High Holidays, the Federation has published a High Holiday Services Guide and expanded its security offerings.

Jewish Federation of Broward County
Safety barricades provided by the Jewish Federation of Broward County
Safety barricades provided by the Jewish Federation of Broward County at Congregation Kol Tikvah in Parkland, Fla., as part of the Federation’s security efforts at local synagogues. Credit: Courtesy of Jewish Federation of Broward County.
(Sept. 10, 2026 / Jewish Federation of Broward County)

With the High Holidays approaching, beginning with Rosh Hashanah on the evening of Sep. 11 and continuing through Yom Kippur on Sep. 20, the Jewish Federation of Broward County is providing key resources across Broward County in South Florida.

Nearly 180,000 Jewish residents live in Broward County. The Federation has expanded its security offerings and published a High Holiday Services Guide that gathers contact information, costs, and youth or family programming details from 47 synagogues across the county, including options for residents who are not affiliated with a synagogue of their own.

“At a time when so many people are seeking connection, belonging and a meaningful place to mark the High Holidays, the Jewish Federation of Broward County is committed to removing barriers and helping every individual and family find a welcoming doorway into Jewish life,” said Audra P. Berg, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Broward County. “By bringing together information from 47 synagogues across Broward County, our High Holiday Services Guide is making it easier for community members, including those who are not affiliated with a synagogue, to understand their options, ask the right questions and participate in Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur in a way that feels accessible and meaningful. Federation’s role is to be a trusted connector: a place people can turn to for guidance, resources and a stronger sense of community.”

The guide is being shared through email and social media. It is accessible as well on the Federation’s website. It is organized by movement, including Reform, Conservative, Orthodox and Chabad, so families and individuals can find a congregation that fits them by denomination and location.

Alongside the guide, the Federation has expanded its investment in proactive solutions that strengthen the resilience of the local Jewish community, build strategic partnerships with local law enforcement and equip Jewish institutions with security equipment, hands-on training, grant assistance and planning support for synagogues, Jewish schools and organizations across the county.

Ahead of this year’s High Holidays, some of the Federation’s security provisions include:

● Providing approximately $45,000 in security equipment, including metal detectors and crowd management systems

● Delivering 20 crowd management safety systems to synagogues, schools and community facilities

● Sharing fillable emergency operations plan templates to support emergency preparedness

● Offering biweekly security trainings, including Situational Awareness, Countering Active Threat Training and Stop the Bleed

● Strengthening collaboration among Jewish institutions, law enforcement partners and community stakeholders

“Security is an ongoing partnership that happens year-round, long before anyone walks through the door during the High Holidays,” said Berg. “The goal is for every synagogue to be focused on welcoming people in and for every family to walk in with peace of mind.”

The Federation views both initiatives as part of the same mission: reducing barriers and helping Broward’s Jewish community have a safe High Holiday season.

For more information, visit: jewishbroward.org.

Jewish Federation of Broward County
About & contact the publisher
Jewish Federation of Broward County Jewish Federation of Broward County
The Jewish Federation of Broward County leverages the community's human and financial resources to create maximum impact and inspire philanthropy that supports Jewish life. Federation programs support and advocate for Jews in Broward County, Israel and around the world. Programs include helping at-risk children and individuals with special needs; caring for seniors facing social isolation, financial challenges, food insecurity and the effects of dementia; feeding the hungry; helping victims of domestic abuse; providing financial assistance to prevent homelessness; and ensuring families can afford safe, high-quality child care.

The Federation strengthens Jewish identity locally through Jewish camps, trips, day schools, youth groups, Israel programs and more.

For more information, visit: jewishbroward.org.
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