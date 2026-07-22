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Study-abroad students discover resilience and purpose during semester in Israel

Despite regional challenges, participants continued their academic studies while deepening their understanding of Israel and its people.

Jewish National Fund-USA, Alexander Muss High School in Israel
Muss Spring 2026 Students
Muss program students in the spring of 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the Alexander Muss High School in Israel.
(July 22, 2026 / Jewish National Fund-USA)

Nearly 70 students recently returned from Jewish National Fund-USA’s Alexander Muss High School in Israel (Muss) after successfully completing a spring semester. Despite regional challenges, students continued to receive the same high-quality academic experience that Muss is known for, deepened their connection to the land and people of Israel and returned home with a deeper understanding of Israel and the Jewish people, along with new perspectives and experiences.

Immediately upon setting foot in Israel, students were met with immersive experiences, tiyulim (trips) and the opportunity to continue their general high school classes while discovering Israeli history right where it happened. At Muss, students become part of a vibrant community where learning, personal growth and exploration intertwine seamlessly. Many students formed lasting friendships.

“I really loved my Israel studies,” said Muss participant Einav G. from Los Altos, Calif. “Learning about all the historical Jewish aspects of this country is so interesting to me because you walk in Jerusalem and you assume that you know it but you don’t realize you’re walking in the place where King David was thousands of years ago and that’s just really amazing for me to find out.”

Muss students volunteering in Sderot
Muss program students volunteering at the Sderot Indoor Recreation Center. Credit: Courtesy of the Alexander Muss High School in Israel.

After the conflict between Israel and Iran began, travel opportunities were temporarily paused, but learning never stopped. Students continued their rigorous academic coursework in the vibrant college-level campus environment while experiencing firsthand what it means to live alongside the people of Israel during challenging times.

Once students were cleared to travel, they continued exploring the country, ensuring they still experienced the immersive education and connections to Israel that define the Muss semesters. Through hands-on experiences at archaeological sites and cultural landmarks, conversations with Israelis from diverse backgrounds and the opportunity to live in Israel day-to-day, students gained a deeper understanding of the country’s history, resilience and the richness and complexity of Israeli society.

“Even amid the routines of campus life, classes, meals and late-night conversations, we remained vigilant,” added Steve Kutno, head of school at Alexander Muss High School in Israel. “And yet, despite the uncertainty, ninety-five percent of the students remained in the program. The students demonstrated remarkable poise and steadied one another. A few weeks after the ceasefire began, students were once again traveling the country, hiking, learning and reclaiming some version of normalcy. In many ways, the challenges they experienced became part of the education itself, shaping resilient young adults who returned home with an understanding of Israel—and of themselves—that simply can’t be taught in a classroom.”

“Climbing Masada with my classmates filled me with happiness and appreciation for how lucky we are to experience moments like this together,” added Zoey M. of Miami, Fla. “The realization struck immediately that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity right in front of us and it honestly felt unreal.”

Muss students at the Western Wall
Muss program students at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Credit: Courtesy of the Alexander Muss High School in Israel.

Life at Muss offers students a wide range of educational experiences. The program seeks to inspire a lasting Zionist identity, highlighting what makes Israel so special for Jews and the people from all walks of life who call Israel home. From listening to former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers to surveying Israeli locals in Tel Aviv’s Neve Tzedek neighborhood about life in Israel, students were able to view Israel not just as a place on a map, but as a homeland marked by resilience, history and diverse perspectives.

“I think studying abroad is a very cool experience, but studying in Israel is unique in itself,” said Noah K. of Berkeley, Calif. “Israel is the only country I think I can go to and learn about myself as a person but also learn about myself culturally and religiously. And through this program, I’ve learned so much about myself as a Jew.”

As students integrated back into their schools and communities, they brought with them greater confidence, independence, stronger leadership skills and a deeper understanding of Israel and the Jewish people. More than just completing a semester abroad, they returned home as passionate Zionists and resilient young adults prepared to apply what they learned in their schools and communities.

For more information about Alexander Muss High School in Israel, visit www.amhsi.org or email discover@amhsi.org.

Jewish National Fund-USA
About & contact the publisher
Jewish National Fund-USA Jewish National Fund-USA
For 125 years, Jewish National Fund-USA has helped strengthen the land and people of Israel by investing in the communities, infrastructure, and leadership that shape the country’s future. Our work is focused on making Israel’s North and South places where families can build full, vibrant lives with access to medical care, emergency response, water solutions, parks, playgrounds, jobs, and economic opportunity. Working with our donors and partners, we support underpopulated communities, help attract new residents, improve quality of life, and create the conditions for long-term growth. Our work reaches beyond projects on the ground. Through education, travel, and leadership opportunities, we connect Americans of all ages to Israel in meaningful and lasting ways. That vision continues with the World Zionist Village in Be’er Sheva, a global center that will bring people together to live, learn, lead, and strengthen the next generation of Zionist leadership.

Learn more at jnf.org.
About & contact the publisher
Alexander Muss High School in Israel
Alexander Muss High School in Israel is the only pluralist, college-prep, fully accredited program where high school students from the United States and across the globe study abroad together. The Israel-studies curriculum spans Jewish and Israeli history, using the land as the classroom, while our general studies department provides a multitude of classes at various levels.
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