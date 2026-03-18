JSU Jewish Student Union

JSU is a welcoming and vibrant Jewish community where teens learn and connect with each other, explore Jewish culture and history, and discover opportunities for deeper engagement. From just four clubs in LosAngeles in 2002, JSU has grown into a national network of over 320 clubs, transforming the high school experience for more than 17,000 students across North America every year. Through immersive experiences in social leadership, cultural programming, and domestic and overseas trips, teens can expect to meet new people, learn new things and explore new horizons.