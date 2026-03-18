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JSU Jewish Student Union

JSU is a welcoming and vibrant Jewish community where teens learn and connect with each other, explore Jewish culture and history, and discover opportunities for deeper engagement. From just four clubs in LosAngeles in 2002, JSU has grown into a national network of over 320 clubs, transforming the high school experience for more than 17,000 students across North America every year. Through immersive experiences in social leadership, cultural programming, and domestic and overseas trips, teens can expect to meet new people, learn new things and explore new horizons.
Israel Defense Forces paratrooper Sgt. Maj. Noam Buskila, a singer serving on Israel’s northern border, entertains a lively crowd at NY & NJ NCSY’s “Evening of Strength.” Credit: Courtesy of the Orthodox Union.
The Wire
OU, NCSY gala celebrates teens’ resilience amid antisemitism
Evening honored three couples for their outstanding contributions to NCSY.
Apr. 3, 2024
The JSU student executive board leads an interactive program at the annual JSU Presidents Conference
The Wire
‘A Brighter Tomorrow:’ How the OU’s Jewish Student Union presidents conference is changing the lives of Jewish public-school youth
The gathering in New Jersey, made possible by supporters Avi and Becky Katz of Teaneck, inspired student leaders.
Dec. 23, 2022
The Wire
New NCSY conference provides Jewish public school youth leaders with valuable skills and opportunities
Annual program, made possible by $3 million Katz family gift, provides important boost to Jewish youth.
Jan. 27, 2022