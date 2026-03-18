Kolot, an Israel-based nonprofit, was founded in 1997 after the assassination of the late Prime Minister Yitzchak Rabin to help the State of Israel realize core Jewish ethical principles and spiritual ideals. Kolot seeks to advance sustainable social change in Israel by creating an infrastructure of values that are inspired by the Jewish tradition and embraced by all segments of Israel’s diverse society. Kolot invites leaders into its beit midrash (house of study) to learn from Jewish sources; to engage in constructive disagreement; and to share with one another responsibility for Israeli society. The name “Kolot” (voices in Hebrew) reflects our commitment to pluralism and inclusion of all voices within Israel. Our beit midrash buzzes with the voices of participants from all parts of the rich Israeli tapestry: Jews of different affiliations, Bedouin, Druze and Palestinian Israelis. In this way, Kolot works to ensure that Israel maintains its identity as both a Jewish and a democratic state.