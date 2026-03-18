Madrid and The New Middle East

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
“Israel, UAE and Spain want to work with trust and confidence, generate trade and maintain friendship. In Madrid, we are a space offering great opportunities, and investors are realizing this,” said Begoña Villacis, Deputy Mayor of Madrid.