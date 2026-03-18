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Madrid and The New Middle East

The Madrid and The New Middle East Business Summit. Credit: Madrid and The New Middle East.
The Wire
Madrid launches new peace conference, this time focused on boosting economic ties with the Middle East
“Israel, UAE and Spain want to work with trust and confidence, generate trade and maintain friendship. In Madrid, we are a space offering great opportunities, and investors are realizing this,” said Begoña Villacis, Deputy Mayor of Madrid.
Jun. 22, 2022