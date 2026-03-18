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Philadelphia International Medicine

The Wire
Israel’s ALYN Hospital and Philadelphia International Medicine Join Forces to Advance Pediatric Medicine Worldwide
Israel’s ALYN Hospital, Pediatric & Adolescent Rehabilitation Center and Philadelphia International Medicine (PIM) announced a partnership today that aims to create a global healthcare space for pediatric care. Through the ALYN- PIM Health Gateway Initiative, the two medical institutions will collaborate on delivering medical education, joint research, and patient care among other efforts that will benefit the medical community internationally.
Nov. 8, 2021