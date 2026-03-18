The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Israel’s ALYN Hospital, Pediatric & Adolescent Rehabilitation Center and Philadelphia International Medicine (PIM) announced a partnership today that aims to create a global healthcare space for pediatric care. Through the ALYN- PIM Health Gateway Initiative, the two medical institutions will collaborate on delivering medical education, joint research, and patient care among other efforts that will benefit the medical community internationally.