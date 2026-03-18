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ALYN Hospital

ALYN Hospital opened in 1932 to support children with orthopedic disabilities in Jerusalem. ALYN has grown into a unique medical facility and global leader in pediatric rehabilitation for children with physical disabilities, regardless of religious or ethnic background. ALYN offers a multidisciplinary and holistic approach to rehabilitation and is on the cutting-edge of assistive technology development to benefit children. Medical facilities, research institutions and technology companies throughout the world seek partnerships with ALYN to create meaningful advances in the field.
Gilat Foundation Event
The Wire
Ishay Ribo headlines inaugural Galit gala for hospitalized children
“We believe theater is medicine no doctor can prescribe,” said Jair Eisenmann, founder and chair of the Gilat Foundation.
Oct. 6, 2025
Fundraising Cyclist giving a thumbs up
The Wire
Wheels of Love: USA-Princeton announces cycling fundraiser for ALYN Hospital in Israel
Goal of June 23 event to raise $100,000 for pediatric and adolescent rehabilitation center with bike routes aimed at all ages.
Jun. 3, 2024
The Wire
American Friends of ALYN Hospital’s new webinar series to launch during Women’s History Month
ALYN Hospital, Israel’s only pediatric rehabilitation center, is launching a webinar series focusing on the global impacts of ALYN’s work and research. The series, entitled Align with ALYN, will be hosted by American Friends of ALYN and begins on March 22nd with a presentation from ALYN’s Director General, Dr. Maurit Beeri.
Mar. 17, 2022
The Wire
Israel’s ALYN Hospital and Philadelphia International Medicine Join Forces to Advance Pediatric Medicine Worldwide
Israel’s ALYN Hospital, Pediatric & Adolescent Rehabilitation Center and Philadelphia International Medicine (PIM) announced a partnership today that aims to create a global healthcare space for pediatric care. Through the ALYN- PIM Health Gateway Initiative, the two medical institutions will collaborate on delivering medical education, joint research, and patient care among other efforts that will benefit the medical community internationally.
Nov. 8, 2021
Cyclists commence the ride with the blowing of the shofar
The Wire
On Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Cyclists Pay Tribute to Loved Ones; Raise Nearly $2 Million for Israel’s ALYN Hospital
Summary: More than 70 cyclists, including several riding in memory of loved ones who passed away, raised nearly $2 million for ALYN Hospital during its first multi-day Wheels of Love charity bike ride in the U.S. The ride, which took place October 24-26, occurred in conjunction with the traditional event in Israel.
Oct. 27, 2021
The Wire
Maryland Bike Ride to Raise Funds for Israeli Pediatric Rehabilitation Hospital
A 130-mile charity bike ride benefitting ALYN Hospital is debuting in Maryland Oct. 24 – 26, touring the back roads of Chesapeake Bay and the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. While Wheels of Love has been a 22-year long tradition in Israel, this is the first year the multi-day ride will take place in the U.S.
Oct. 6, 2021