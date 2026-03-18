ALYN Hospital opened in 1932 to support children with orthopedic disabilities in Jerusalem. ALYN has grown into a unique medical facility and global leader in pediatric rehabilitation for children with physical disabilities, regardless of religious or ethnic background. ALYN offers a multidisciplinary and holistic approach to rehabilitation and is on the cutting-edge of assistive technology development to benefit children. Medical facilities, research institutions and technology companies throughout the world seek partnerships with ALYN to create meaningful advances in the field.