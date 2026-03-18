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Religious Zionists of America

Mizrachi "recruits" more than a thousand gap-year Yeshiva and Seminary students as religious emissaries at an event on May 26, 2022 at Heichal Shlomo
The Wire
Mizrachi recruits 1,000 gap year students to serve as religious emissaries when they return to the diaspora
Back-to-back events at Heichal Shlomo, held separately for men and women, were awash with music, singing, dancing and food to commemorate the anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem.
May. 31, 2022
The Wire
Record number of communities participate in World Mizrachi’s Israel360 this month
“Mizrachi’s Israel360 program is the most experiential way we can bring the flavor and excitement of Torat Eretz Yisrael to our religious Zionist communities around the United States during this season,” said Religious Zionists of America Executive Vice President Rabbi Ari Rockoff.
May. 25, 2022
An Amazon office building in Silicon Valley. Credit: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.
The Wire
Amazon starts printing Halacha books
Through a groundbreaking partnership between the RZA and Amazon, “Tzurba M’Rabanan” will be printed and shipped based on an individual customer’s order.
Dec. 22, 2021
Dr. Leah Goldin, mother of fallen Israeli Defense Forces Lt. Hadar Goldin, meets with participants of the RZA Communal Leadership Mission to Israel in July 2021. Courtesy: Religious Zionists of America-Mizrachi (RZA)
The Wire
Hundreds of Synagogues to Deploy RZA-Mizrachi Prayer for Return of Goldin and Shaul this Yom Kippur and Sukkot
Sep. 13, 2021
Rabbi Hart Levine, Religious Zionists of America (RZA)
The Wire
Religious Zionists of America Turns to Rabbi Hart Levine to Lead New Young Leadership Division
Dec. 28, 2020
The Wire
Mizrachi secures US$2 million for Masa Israel Scholarships
3,500 students in Israel benefit from Mizrachi’s negotiations with the Jewish Agency and Israeli government.
Dec. 3, 2020
Religious Zionists of America (RZA) Executive Vice President Rabbi Ari Rockoff
The Wire
Religious Zionists of America Taps Rabbi Ari Rockoff as its Executive Vice President
Nov. 3, 2020