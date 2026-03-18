Sar-El Volunteers for Israel

The purpose of Sar-El is to enable supporters from around the world, and at home, to contribute to the security of the State of Israel by assisting on Israel Defense Forces bases in a logistical support role. It is a volunteer experience that fosters new friendships, greater understanding and the creation of a cultural exchange between Israel and the volunteers’ home countries. Sar-El welcomes friends of Israel as volunteers, many of whom become “goodwill ambassadors” for our country. And it is th e only volunteer program that places volunteers directly on IDF bases working side-by-side with soldiers.