Sar-El Volunteers for Israel
The purpose of Sar-El is to enable supporters from around the world, and at home, to contribute to the security of the State of Israel by assisting on Israel Defense Forces bases in a logistical support role. It is a volunteer experience that fosters new friendships, greater understanding and the creation of a cultural exchange between Israel and the volunteers’ home countries. Sar-El welcomes friends of Israel as volunteers, many of whom become “goodwill ambassadors” for our country. And it is the only volunteer program that places volunteers directly on IDF bases working side-by-side with soldiers.