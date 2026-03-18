Scheck Hillel Community School educates and inspires students 18 months-Grade 12 to become exemplary global citizens with enduring Jewish identity and values through an individualized college preparatory curriculum highlighted by Design/STEM, Capstone Seminar, college dual enrollment, arts, athletics and community service. Its 14 acres include a 115,000-square-foot athletic complex with academic expansion plans. Set within a nurturing, diverse community, Scheck Hillel is one of the world’s largest Jewish community day schools and a U.S. Blue Ribbon School. For more information, call 305-931-2831 or visit: eHillel.org.