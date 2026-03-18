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Technion–Israel Institute of Technology

The Technion–Israel Institute has long leveraged boundary-crossing collaborations to advance breakthrough research and technologies that impacted the world. Now, with a presence in three countries, the Technion prepares the next generation of global innovators. Technion people, ideas and inventions made immeasurable contributions to the world, innovating in fields from cancer research and sustainable energy to communication theory, quantum technologies, nanotechnology and computer science.
Hossam Haick
The Wire
Breakthrough in non-invasive monitoring of molecular processes in deep tissue
A novel approach inspired by insect vision is set to revolutionize the monitoring of molecular processes in cancer and other diseases
Mar. 10, 2025
Technion Friends Collaborate for Advancement of Human Health
The Wire
Technion Friends collaborate for the advancement of human health
“The construction of this building and the cancer research center housed in it is nothing less than a historic event,” said Uri Sivan, president of the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology.
Jan. 17, 2024
Cornell Tech buildings on Roosevelt Island in New York City. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
The Wire
Israel Cidon joins Cornell Tech as director of Joan & Irwin Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute
As the new director, he will lead the Jacobs Institute’s strategic vision as it continues to grow.
Aug. 23, 2023
Credit: Pixabay.
The Wire
SciTech Summer Program for International Youth accepting applications until March 31
The joint venture between the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology and the Israel National Museum of Science, Technology and Space, SciTech 2023 will take place from July 17 to Aug. 10.
Mar. 7, 2023