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The Lawfare Project

The Lawfare Project is a nonprofit legal think tank based in New York City that mobilizes public officials, media, jurists and legal experts to counter the international lawfare phenomenon: the abuse of the law as a weapon of war against Western democracy. Through its Legal Fund, the LP facilitates and finances offensive and defensive counter-lawfare actions regarding pressing issues that include, among others: fighting terror-front organizations operating in the United States and Canada; bigoted and unlawful international commercial discrimination based on ethnicity and national origin; and the perversion and misapplication of international and national human-rights law against the United States and other democracies.
Brooke Goldstein and Omer Shem Tov speak onstage during “One Day In October” Miami Screening and Fundraiser at Miami Beach JCC on October 26, 2025. Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for End Jew Hatred / The Lawfare Project.
The Wire
HBO Max series ‘One Day in October’ hosts successful screening in Miami
Brooke Goldstein, founder and executive director of the Lawfare Project, led a panel discussion featuring the series creator and cast.
Nov. 5, 2025
The Lawfare Project logo
The Wire
The Lawfare Project announces settlement with Karolinska University Hospital in landmark antisemitism case
International pro bono Jewish civil rights organization supported leading neurosurgeon who was target of antisemitic retaliation.
Jul. 16, 2025
Alan Mendelsohn Senior Associate at Alston & Bird, Congresswoman Lisa McClain (R-MI), and Ziporah Reich, Director of Litigation at The Lawfare Project
The Wire
The Lawfare Project and co-counsel Alston & Bird join House Education and Workforce committee hearing on antisemitism
A lawsuit alleges a deeply entrenched, hostile and discriminatory environment for Jewish faculty and students at the City University of New York (CUNY).
Jul. 16, 2025
DePaul University
The Wire
Lawfare Project on arrest of one suspect in antisemetic attack at DePaul University
“It’s refreshing to finally see those who participate in and enable attacks on the Jewish community be held responsible for their actions.”
Apr. 22, 2025
DePaul University
The Wire
The Lawfare Project’s statement on House hearing with DePaul president
Leading Jewish civil-rights organization represents two Jewish students who were victims of antisemitic attack on DePaul University’s campus.
Apr. 15, 2025
Trump
The Wire
The Lawfare Project applauds revocation of Executive Order 14115
Jewish civil-rights organization condemned dangerous sanctions regime targeting opponents of former administration’s policies on Judea and Samaria.
Feb. 4, 2025
Karim Khan
The Wire
The Lawfare Project issues statement on illegitimate ICC arrest warrants
Leading Jewish civil rights organization condemns political decision against Israeli officials by international tribunal.
Nov. 25, 2024
Toronto
The Wire
RE-LAW LLP files FOI request with Toronto school board for The Lawfare Project and #EndJewHatred
Leading Jewish civil-rights organization and international grassroots movement demand transparency into application of anti Palestinian racism.
Jul. 1, 2024
Brooke Goldstein
The Wire
Brooke Goldstein serves as master of ceremonies at Israeli consulate event
Founder of leading Jewish civil-rights organization oversaw evening hosted by Israel’s ambassador and his wife.
May. 31, 2024
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