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Union for Reform Judaism

The Union for Reform Judaism (URJ), formerly known as the Union of American Hebrew Congregations (UAHC), founded in 1873 by Rabbi Isaac Mayer Wise, is the congregational arm of Reform Judaism in North America. See: urj.org.
Camp Harlam
The Wire
URJ Camp Harlam awarded $400,000 grant to expand its Avodah program
The program will expand from a single cohort with limited enrollment to two or more cohorts, increasing the camp’s ability to offer flexible lengths of stay.
Feb. 24, 2026
Jen Algire
The Wire
Union for Reform Judaism appoints new executive vice president
Jen Algire officially assumes her new role on April 1.
Dec. 16, 2024