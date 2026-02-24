URJ Camp Harlam awarded $400,000 grant to expand its Avodah program

The Union for Reform Judaism’s Camp Harlam has been awarded a $400,000 grant through Foundation for Jewish Camp’s Yashar: Skills Training Initiative to significantly expand Avodah, the camp’s proven skills-training track for young adults with disabilities, and to construct an ADA-compliant training and housing hub on campus.

The Avodah program has become integral to the camp community: participants fill roles that support the canteen, coffee cart, camp department support and operations while receiving coaching that builds independence, teamwork and workforce readiness.

The program will expand from a single cohort with limited enrollment to two or more cohorts of up to 16 each, increasing the summer camp’s ability to offer flexible lengths of stay. Participants can now choose between the traditional three-and-a-half-week session, a new two-week option or an immersive full-summer experience.

At Camp Harlam in the Poconos. Photo by Jennifer Lee Photography.

“Avodah reflects what’s at the heart of Camp Harlam: belonging, dignity and the belief that every young adult can contribute in meaningful ways,” stated Lisa David, executive director of URJ Camps.

“This grant lets us welcome many more participants, offer a best-in-class training environment and create clearer bridges from camp skills to jobs beyond our gates. Foundation for Jewish Camp continues to be a trusted partner, helping build the capacity of our field and enabling us to deliver an exceptional experience to all members of the Jewish community.”

Avodah enrollment has grown exponentially in recent years, nearly tripling its enrollment since its first summer, which is a clear signal that families are seeking inclusive, real-world pathways for their teens and young adults.

And as capacity grows, Camp Harlam will welcome applicants from across North America, as well as share training tools and placement pathways with URJ camps and partners, positioning Avodah as a model for the field. The planned facility will expand the program space; add adaptable housing for participants and staff; and include purpose-built areas for hands-on learning and a sensory-friendly environment, strengthening both the quality and reach of the program.

“The growth of this program sends a clear message to our broader community: our commitment to inclusion is deepening and enduring,” said Lori Zlotoff, camper care and racial equity, diversity and inclusion manager at Camp Harlam. “That the first new building of our capital campaign is dedicated to this work speaks volumes about Harlam’s values.”

The Yashar: Skills Training Initiative, made possible by a $4.35 million grant from the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, provides Jewish camps with capital funding (up to 30% of project costs), along with 1:1 consulting, cohort learning and evaluation support to develop or expand vocational skills-training programs for young adults with disabilities who face higher risks of economic vulnerability.

Yashar’s goal is to increase meaningful, hands-on learning and job opportunities at camp and beyond, with shared learning and reporting through 2027 to strengthen inclusion across the field.