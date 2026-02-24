More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

URJ Camp Harlam awarded $400,000 grant to expand its Avodah program

The program will expand from a single cohort with limited enrollment to two or more cohorts, increasing the camp’s ability to offer flexible lengths of stay.

Feb. 24, 2026

URJ Camp Harlam awarded $400,000 grant to expand its Avodah program

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Camp Harlam
At Camp Harlam Jewish summer camp in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania. Photo by Jennifer Lee Photography.

The Union for Reform Judaism’s Camp Harlam has been awarded a $400,000 grant through Foundation for Jewish Camp’s Yashar: Skills Training Initiative to significantly expand Avodah, the camp’s proven skills-training track for young adults with disabilities, and to construct an ADA-compliant training and housing hub on campus.

The Avodah program has become integral to the camp community: participants fill roles that support the canteen, coffee cart, camp department support and operations while receiving coaching that builds independence, teamwork and workforce readiness.

The program will expand from a single cohort with limited enrollment to two or more cohorts of up to 16 each, increasing the summer camp’s ability to offer flexible lengths of stay. Participants can now choose between the traditional three-and-a-half-week session, a new two-week option or an immersive full-summer experience.

Camp Harlam
At Camp Harlam in the Poconos. Photo by Jennifer Lee Photography.

“Avodah reflects what’s at the heart of Camp Harlam: belonging, dignity and the belief that every young adult can contribute in meaningful ways,” stated Lisa David, executive director of URJ Camps.

“This grant lets us welcome many more participants, offer a best-in-class training environment and create clearer bridges from camp skills to jobs beyond our gates. Foundation for Jewish Camp continues to be a trusted partner, helping build the capacity of our field and enabling us to deliver an exceptional experience to all members of the Jewish community.”

Avodah enrollment has grown exponentially in recent years, nearly tripling its enrollment since its first summer, which is a clear signal that families are seeking inclusive, real-world pathways for their teens and young adults.

And as capacity grows, Camp Harlam will welcome applicants from across North America, as well as share training tools and placement pathways with URJ camps and partners, positioning Avodah as a model for the field. The planned facility will expand the program space; add adaptable housing for participants and staff; and include purpose-built areas for hands-on learning and a sensory-friendly environment, strengthening both the quality and reach of the program.

“The growth of this program sends a clear message to our broader community: our commitment to inclusion is deepening and enduring,” said Lori Zlotoff, camper care and racial equity, diversity and inclusion manager at Camp Harlam. “That the first new building of our capital campaign is dedicated to this work speaks volumes about Harlam’s values.”

The Yashar: Skills Training Initiative, made possible by a $4.35 million grant from the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, provides Jewish camps with capital funding (up to 30% of project costs), along with 1:1 consulting, cohort learning and evaluation support to develop or expand vocational skills-training programs for young adults with disabilities who face higher risks of economic vulnerability.

Yashar’s goal is to increase meaningful, hands-on learning and job opportunities at camp and beyond, with shared learning and reporting through 2027 to strengthen inclusion across the field.

About & contact the publisher
Union for Reform Judaism
The Union for Reform Judaism (URJ), formerly known as the Union of American Hebrew Congregations (UAHC), founded in 1873 by Rabbi Isaac Mayer Wise, is the congregational arm of Reform Judaism in North America. <em><strong>See: <a href="https://urj.org/">urj.org</a>.</strong></em>
About & contact the publisher
Camp Harlam
Camp Harlam in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania is one of 15 Union for Reform Judaism (URJ) overnight camps across North America. It opened in 1958 and has grown to its present size with a 300-acre facility, a population of some 550 campers each session and a staff of more than 225. The Camp Harlam family consists of smaller communities within Junior Camp, Senior Camp and the Gesher (Counselor-in-Training) Program.
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin