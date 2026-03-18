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United Synagogue

The United Synagogue is a union of British Orthodox Jewish synagogues, representing the central Orthodox movement in Judaism. With 62 congregations, comprising 40,000 members, it is the largest synagogue body in Europe.
President of the Orthodox Union Mitchel Aeder welcomes the United Synagogue delegation to OU’s new headquarters in downtown Manhattan. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
OU hosts delegates from Europe’s largest Orthodox synagogue movement for first-of-kind meeting
Officials from the Orthodox Union and United Synagogue met in person to build relationships and brainstorm solutions to communal issues.
Mar. 20, 2023