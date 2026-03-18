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Yad Sarah

Yad Sarah, the leading volunteer-staffed organization in Israel, provides a vital array of compassionate health and home-care services for people of all ages. Founded in 1976, Yad Sarah has 126 branches throughout Israel staffed by more than 7,000 volunteers. Although the organization is best known for its extensive lending service for medical equipment, its volunteers also drive wheelchair-accessible vans, reach out to the homebound, advocate for the elderly at risk for abuse, provide in-home geriatric dental care, staff its play center and more.

Yad Sarah Old City Tour
The Wire
Yad Sarah guides an inclusive pre-High Holidays tour in Jerusalem for people with disabilities
Volunteers and participants share stories of resilience, memory and hope in the Jewish Quarter, with special stop at the Western Wall.
Sep. 29, 2025
Yad Sarah, Ashdod
The Wire
Yad Sarah opens five-story, state-of-the-art branch in Ashdod as Israel’s rehabilitation needs grow
The opening comes at a time “when the need for short- and long-term rehabilitation, outpatient and emotional support is greater than ever,” said CEO Moshe Cohen.
Jul. 3, 2025
Yad Sarah
The Wire
Yad Sarah mobilizes as ongoing Iranian strikes threaten Israeli civilians
Volunteers nationwide have been stepping up to keep branches operational.
Jun. 20, 2025
Yad Sarah Volunteers at Mount Herzl
The Wire
Yad Sarah volunteers help make cemeteries more accessible on Israel’s Memorial Day
“Volunteering was something Rabbi Avi truly believed in and embodied,” said Erez Hazom, a 12th-grader at Himmelfarb who participated in the initiative this year and last.
Apr. 30, 2025
Yad Sarah volunteer taping a condolence notice on the door of the Majdal Shams branch. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Yad Sarah: Staying operational in the north, no matter what
After the terror attack on July 27 that killed 12 children, Yad Sarah is helping residents of Majdal Shams, where the organization recently opened a branch.
Jul. 31, 2024
Yad Sarah Yom Hazikaron Wheelchairs
The Wire
Yad Sarah volunteers assist bereaved families to Yom Hazikaron commemorations
Dozens of youth volunteers from local high schools were present at the entrance to Mount Herzl in Jerusalem and Kiryat Shaul in Tel Aviv.
May. 13, 2024
Yad Sarah Pharmacist Sorting Medication for Distribution. Credit: Daniel Jankovic
The Wire
One month of war: Yad Sarah extends humanitarian aid to Israel’s most vulnerable
In the immediate aftermath of the attacks, the organization rapidly mobilized and has been massively expanding the activity of its over 120 branches and dozens of volunteer-led services.
Nov. 21, 2023
A guest displaced from the war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip walks outside Yad Sarah's “Yirmiyahu 33” Rehabilitation and Wellness Hotel in Jerusalem, October 2023. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Yad Sarah shelters hundreds of displaced elderly, disabled at rehabilitation facilities in Israel
The initiative is part of the Israeli NGO’s country-wide Emergency Wartime Relief Campaign, extending life-saving medical and rehabilitation support from the homefront to home care.
Oct. 24, 2023