‘Passover of Resilience’ gives bereaved families strength

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

Hayeladim Shelanu (“Our Children”), an organization founded in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack to support families in Israel who have lost loved ones to war and terror, sponsored a “Passover of Resilience” this year, bringing together bereaved families from across Israel “for events of joy and healing.”

More than 1,250 bereaved families—widows, orphans and those who have lost family—came together for the second Passover since the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion of southern Israel.

“Since the war broke out, we’ve seen death and pain unlike anything since the Holocaust,” said Joseph Waks, founder and director of Hayeladim Shelanu.

“The Jewish festivals are the most difficult times for the families, so we surround them with extra love. We can’t bring back their loved ones, but we can try to put a smile onto their faces and let them know, friends from all over the world are here for them, today, tomorrow and everyday. We are family.”

Rachel Goldberg, whose husband, Avi, was killed five months ago, surprised the crowd at one of the events as she stood up with eight orphaned children, each holding an instrument, and played a set of songs echoing unity, strength and hope.

Each event was surrounded by nature and filled with concern for those attending, including activities for all ages to quiet spaces and a babysitting service.

Shira Mark, who lost her father and two brothers—one last year while serving in Gaza—helped organize one of the events.

“Helping create this event gave me a reason to smile again,” said Shira. “It reminded me that even in deep sorrow, spring can still come.”

Hayeladim Shelanu supports bereaved families year-round with activities, programs and direct aid to families.

“Every family we meet carries unthinkable pain, yet their strength is awe-inspiring,” said Waks.

“There’s a saying—God takes the very best. These were everyday heroes—soldiers, farmers, parents—who lived with purpose. We can’t undo the loss, but we can stand by their families and remind them they’re never alone.”