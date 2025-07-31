Witkoff visiting Israel after collapse of Hamas ceasefire talks

( July 31, 2025 / JNS )

U.S. special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff was scheduled to visit Israel on Thursday. The trip marks his first visit to the Jewish state since May and comes after the collapse of indirect ceasefire negotiations between Jerusalem and the Hamas terrorist group in Doha last week.

Witkoff is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials to discuss urgent next steps, including expanding humanitarian aid access to Gaza. He is also expected to visit humanitarian aid distribution facilities in Gaza operated by the American Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Hamas currently holds 50 hostages—49 of whom were taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, invasion of the western Negev, in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 kidnapped and taken to Gaza. According to Israeli estimates, 20 of the hostages are believed to be alive.

On July 24, Witkoff said that the United States would examine “alternative options” to bring home the 50 captives, as Hamas “does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith.”

Netanyahu said on July 25 that “Steve Witkoff got it right. Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal. Together with our U.S. allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas’s terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region.”