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Médecins Sans Frontières under scrutiny by British commission for alleged terror ties in Gaza

UK Lawyers for Israel identified a number of individuals employed by the NGO alleged to have belonged to terrorist groups.

JNS Staff
Armed female members of the militant Palestinian group Islamic Jihad. Credit: By Wissam Nassar/Flash90
Female terrorists, members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Photo by Wissam Nassar/Flash90.
(Sept. 28, 2026 / JNS)

The Charity Commission for England and Wales has opened an investigation into Médecins Sans Frontières (UK), aka Doctors Without Borders, following a report raising concerns about alleged links between the medical charity and terrorist organizations operating in Gaza.

The report was submitted by UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI).

The Charity Commission, which regulates charities in Britain and Wales, confirmed to UKLFI on Sept. 23 that it had “opened a regulatory compliance case to consider matters relating to the Charity [MSF] and will assess and consider the concerns you have raised as part of this case.”

A UKLFI spokesperson said, “We welcome the Charity Commission’s confirmation that it has opened a regulatory compliance case concerning Médecins Sans Frontières UK and will consider the serious concerns raised in our report.

“Our investigation has identified deeply concerning evidence of individuals employed by MSF who have been linked to terrorist organizations. We have also raised serious questions about MSF’s relationships with Hamas-controlled institutions in Gaza, the safeguards governing the transfer of charitable funds and the responsibilities of its U.K. trustees,” the spokesperson said.

On Sept. 1, UKLFI submitted concerns to the commission about MSF’s ties to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

UKLFI’s report identified a number of individuals employed by MSF in Gaza who are alleged to have belonged to terrorist groups or publicly glorified terrorist attacks and the organizations responsible for them.

One case highlighted by UKLFI is that of Fadi Jihad Mohammed al-Wadiya, an MSF physiotherapist killed in Gaza in June 2024.

The Israeli authorities identified al-Wadiya as a Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative involved in developing the organization’s rocket capabilities. MSF initially disputed the allegation. But in February 2026, Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s “military” wing published material identifying al-Wadiya as a commander and deputy head of its military manufacturing unit.

MSF then said it had no idea of his military involvement and that it would never knowingly employ anyone engaged in terrorist activity.

UKLFI’s report raised concerns about other MSF employees, among them a driver identified by Israel as a Hamas sniper, and a doctor allegedly linked to the PFLP, who published social media posts extolling terrorist attacks.

The report further examined MSF’s cooperation with the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

UKLFI requested that the Charity Commission examine whether MSF UK’s trustees have exercised adequate due diligence over the overseas operational centers to which the charity transfers funds, and whether safeguards exist to prevent charitable donations from being diverted to terrorist organizations.

MSF UK, a registered charity, received more than £95 million ($125 million) in 2024, according to its trustees’ report, including £2.7 million ($3.5 million) in fundraising designated for projects in the “Palestinian territories.”

UKLFI’s complaint also asked the commission to check the adequacy of staff vetting procedures and whether MSF UK complied with its obligations to report incidents involving potential terrorist connections.

“We hope that the Charity Commission will examine these matters thoroughly and establish whether MSF UK and its trustees have complied with their legal and regulatory obligations,” UKLFI’s spokesperson said.

United Kingdom Legal Affairs Gaza Strip Terrorism
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