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Iranian, Chinese, Russian research centers contribute to unauthorized tech transfers, Pentagon says

Washington “is strengthening its commitment to protect taxpayer-funded research and preserving the integrity of the American scientific enterprise,” the U.S. under secretary of defense for research and engineering said.

Mike Wagenheim
Pentagon Defense Department
An aerial view of the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., May 15, 2023. Credit: U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza/U.S. Department of Defense.
(July 23, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. Defense Department published a list of 130 academic and research institutions on Thursday. All of the entities, which are based in Iran, China and Russia, engage in “problematic activities to counter unauthorized technology transfer,” the Pengaton said.

The annual updated tally is required by law.

“This update is a vital component of the department’s ongoing mission to highlight and counter unauthorized technology transfer to foreign countries of concern,” the Pentagon stated. “These institutions have been confirmed to engage in activities that increase the likelihood of U.S. government-funded research and development efforts being misappropriated.”

“Such misappropriation enables adversarial government interference that directly threatens America’s national security and scientific integrity,” the department said.

The Iranian entities include the Amirkabir University of Technology, Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Imam Baqir University, Imam Hussein University, Malek Ashtar University, Naval University of Imam Khomeini, Shahid Sattari Air Force University, Sharif University of Technology and Supreme National Defense University.

The Pentagon “is strengthening its commitment to protect taxpayer-funded research and preserving the integrity of the American scientific enterprise,” stated Emil Michael, U.S. under secretary of defense for research and engineering.

The Pentagon advises domestic researchers, academic institutions and industry partners not to collaborate with or share data with any institution on the list, and doing so runs the risk of losing federal funding.

Iran
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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