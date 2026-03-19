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Sharon Ceresnie Sorkin

A billboard sponsored by the Zionist Organization of America on Michigan’s I-275 highway from April 8-29, 2024. Credit: ZOA.
Opinion
A ‘Mamdani effect’ is brewing in Michigan
The Peoples Coalition’s is a well-funded political operation backing Islamo-Socialist candidates statewide, and its contempt for Jews is brazen.


Mar. 19, 2026
Sharon Ceresnie Sorkin