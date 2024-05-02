JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskWorld News

Skeletons without hands, feet found under Göring’s home

The remains belonged to three adults, a teenager and a baby. An additional human skull was also found.

Hermann Goering as a prisoner. Credit: National Archives and Records Administration, College Park, Md.
Hermann Goering as a prisoner. Credit: National Archives and Records Administration, College Park, Md.
Edit
(May 2, 2024 / JNS)

Five skeletons missing their hands and feet were recently discovered beneath the Wolf’s Lair home of Hermann Göring, Adolf Hitler’s No. 2 who served as commander-in-chief of the Luftwaffe during World War II.

The remains were of three adults, a teenager and a baby. An additional human skull was also found.

German and Polish archaeologists discovered the remains under a wooden floor about four inches underground while digging at the Wolf’s Lair, The Telegraph reported.

Wolf’s Lair (Wolfsschanze), then in East Prussia, now located in Poland, is a complex of about 200 buildings. It served as Hitler’s first Eastern Front headquarters during WWII.

Given that the bodies were missing their hands and feet, Polish prosecutors have launched a probe to determine whether they were victims of Nazi war crimes.

No clothing or jewelry was found on the bodies, suggesting they were looted and stripped before burial.

Oktavian Bartoszewski, one of the researchers, said the bodies were probably buried after the house had been built as the remains were found under pipes.

“Those who laid the pipes should have discovered the human remains,” he told Der Spiegel magazine. “We were completely shocked.”

Polish police said they had found no evidence of a recent crime, adding that the evidence indicates that the case dates to the Second World War.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates