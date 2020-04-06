Lecture: Emerging from Crisis, Stronger by Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks Monday, April 6, 2020 | 2PM ET - When this bleak time is over and when public places reopen, when we no longer need fear the warmth of a handshake or the closeness of friends, will life simply return to normal or will something within us have changed? Join thought-leader Rabbi Sacks for reflections on how we will emerge from this crisis and hear his thoughts on fighting antisemitism and the centrality of Israel in Jewish life.