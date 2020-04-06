Lecture: Emerging from Crisis, Stronger by Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks
Monday, April 6, 2020 | 2PM ET - When this bleak time is over and when public places reopen, when we no longer need fear the warmth of a handshake or the closeness of friends, will life simply return to normal or will something within us have changed? Join thought-leader Rabbi Sacks for reflections on how we will emerge from this crisis and hear his thoughts on fighting antisemitism and the centrality of Israel in Jewish life.
When this bleak time is over and when public places reopen, when we no longer need fear the warmth of a handshake or the closeness of friends, will life simply return to normal or will something within us have changed? Join thought-leader Rabbi Sacks for reflections on how we will emerge from this crisis and hear his thoughts on fighting antisemitism and the centrality of Israel in Jewish life.
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