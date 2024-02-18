JNS
This 2024 - Let's Win the Battle of Headlines
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
videoJNS TV Promoted Shows

The uncertain fate of Israel’s northern border

Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET) Webinar

Edit
(February 18, 2024 / JNS)

Following the barbaric Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, Hezbollah, the Iranian proxy that sits on Israel’s northern border, began lobbing rockets, mortar shells drones and anti-tank rockets at Israel’s northern communities. The Israeli government has evacuated 43 of these communities, rendering approximately 61,000 Israelis “internally displaced refugees.” Many are afraid to go home and are living in temporary residences and hotels until the northern border is more secure.

In the meantime, unfortunately, both Lebanon and Syria have been strong allies of Hezbollah, and neither of those two governments seem prepared to take on Hezbollah. Certainly, the government of Lebanon remains unwilling to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which stipulates that Hezbollah must retreat north of the Litani River.

The government of Israel has been saying for several months now that they will tackle Hezbollah after they have eliminated the threat from Hamas in the south. Do they now have the capability, commitment and will to do this? If not, what will become of Israel’s northern border, and of the tens of thousands of evacuees from the north?

Here to answer these questions is IDF Lt. Col. Sarit Zehavi.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.
You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Israel is at war - Support JNS

JNS is combating the barrage of misinformation with factual reporting. We depend on your support.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates