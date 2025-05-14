Third Houthi missile launched at Israel in 24 hours

( May 14, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli air defenses early on Wednesday morning intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen, according to the Israel Defense Forces. It was the third such attack since Tuesday night.

The attack triggered air-raid sirens in Jerusalem, Modi’in, Ma’ale Adumim, Gush Etzion, Mount Hebron and parts of the Dead Sea region. The warning system operated as planned, with sirens activated in accordance with standard protocol and push alerts sent in advance to residents’ mobile phones.

Following the interception, incoming flights to Ben Gurion Airport were temporarily delayed.

No injuries were reported according to Magen David Adom, aside from a woman who was hurt while making her way to a protected shelter. MDA said further updates would follow if necessary.

People take cover on the side of the road as sirens warn of an incoming missile fired from Yemen, on Highway 6 near Jaljulia in central Israel, May 13, 2025. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.

Shortly after Wednesday’s attack, IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation warning for Yemen’s sea ports.

“An urgent and important repeated warning to all those present in the sea ports controlled by the Houthi regime,” the statement read.

“Due to the Houthi regime’s use of the sea ports for terrorist activity, we call on everyone in those ports to evacuate and distance themselves—until further notice.”

#عاجل تحذير مهم ومتكرر لكل المتواجدين في الموانئ البحرية التي يسيطر عليها النظام الحوثي الإرهابي

⭕️ميناء رأس عيسى

⭕️ميناء الحديدة

⭕️ميناء الصليف



????نحثكم على اخلاء هذه الموانئ حتى إشعار آخر????



نظرًا لقيام النظام الحوثي الإرهابي باستخدام الموانئ البحرية لصالح أنشطته الإرهابية نحث… pic.twitter.com/sqdQhvVdWt — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 14, 2025

On Tuesday, a missile was launched at Israel from Yemen during U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech in Saudi Arabia. The missile was intercepted, but triggered alarms in Jerusalem and central Israel. This was followed shortly after by another missile that fell on the way to Israel. Alarms did not sound.

Families of Israelis held hostage in Gaza and supporters take cover as sirens warn of an incoming missile from Yemen, during a protest march for the release of hostages held in Gaza, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, May 13, 2025. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.

Since March 18, when the IDF resumed major operations against Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis have fired 33 ballistic missiles and at least 10 drones toward Israel, most of which were intercepted or fell short.

Separately, the IDF reported that on Tuesday night sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip and Western Lachish. Two projectiles were intercepted after crossing into Israeli territory from Gaza, while a third fell in an open area. No injuries were reported.