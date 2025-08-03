Thousands visit Temple Mount on Tisha B’Av

( Aug. 3, 2025 / Israel Hayom )

Thousands of Jewish Israelis, including government ministers, visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Sunday, the Jewish fast day of Tisha B’Av.

In a departure from previous years, police authorized singing within the Temple Mount compound.

Jewish worshippers atop the Temple Mount this morning sing: “He will build the temple!”



Today is Tisha B’Av, when Israel mourns the destruction of the First and Second Temples and other tragedies to befall the Jewish people.#Israel #TempleMount #TishaBAv pic.twitter.com/Z7D0LMET5L — RYAN4ZION (@ryan4zion) August 3, 2025

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Isaac Wasserlauf were among those who visited the site.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir led morning services today, the fast of Tisha B'Av, on the Temple Mount. https://t.co/UShZpsLat9 — Israel National News – Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) August 3, 2025

“I bless the thousands ascending to the Temple Mount for Tisha B’Av,” said Rabbi Shimshon Elboin, the head of the Temple Mount Administration activist organization. “You are part of the redemption process of the holy mount, and your ascents advance the return of the Temple. Through your actions, the people of Israel make progress on the Temple Mount.”

סרטוני הזוועה של החמאס באים על רקע דבר אחד – הניסיון שלהם ליצור לחץ על מדינת ישראל. ואני אומר דווקא מכאן, מהר הבית, במקום שבו הוכחנו שאפשר לעשות ריבונות ומשילות – דווקא מכאן צריך להעביר מסר: ולדאוג שכובשים את כל רצועת עזה, מכריזים ריבונות בכל רצועת עזה, מורידים כל חמאסניק,… pic.twitter.com/A9jSKOaTRm — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) August 3, 2025

Ben-Gvir, speaking from the Temple Mount, addressed the release of disturbing videos by Gazan terrorist groups of emaciated Israeli hostages. He described the footage as part of Hamas’s ongoing efforts “to create pressure on the State of Israel.” He emphasized that the Temple Mount itself served as evidence that “sovereignty and governance are possible.”

“Precisely from here, a message must be sent,” Ben-Gvir asserted, outlining his prescription for responding to Hamas. He called for Israel to “conquer all of the Gaza Strip, declare sovereignty over the entire Gaza Strip, take down every Hamas member, and encourage voluntary migration.” According to Ben-Gvir, only by taking these steps could Israel hope to secure the release of hostages and achieve victory in the current conflict.

Thousands had already gathered at the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem on Saturday evening to mark the start of Tisha B’Av (the 9th of Av)—a day when Jews mourn the destruction of both ancient Temples that once stood on the Temple Mount in Israel’s capital, considered the holiest site in Judaism. It is a day of fasting and lamentation.

The lower entrance to the Temple Mount as of a half hour ago pic.twitter.com/kh6RWnBEMB — Yisrael Medad (@ymedad) August 3, 2025

Under the current government, the Temple Mount has seen a surge in Jewish visits and open worship, especially on important holidays such as Tisha B’Av.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.