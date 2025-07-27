Turkish embassy employee caught filming minors at Tel Aviv beach

( July 27, 2025 / JNS)

Israel police have arrested a foreign national after he was caught in the act of filming girls as young as 13 at a changing room at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv on July 25.

The suspect, Omar Kosi, 29, a Turkish embassy staffer, was arrested by officers from the Lev Tel Aviv station and members of the Israel Police Special Patrol Unit (Yasam), according to a police statement on Sunday.

On Friday afternoon, police received a call regarding the suspect, who had allegedly entered the women’s locker rooms and taken pictures with his mobile phone.

Three women have given statements to police.

One woman told police she saw a phone coming through the door of her stall and screamed when she realized she was being recorded, Ynet reported.

Inspectors at the scene said they found explicit images on the suspect’s phone.

The Turkish consul reportedly requested that Kosi be placed under house arrest at the embassy compound. That request was denied. He remains in an Israeli detention facility, said Ynet.

On Saturday evening, Kosi was brought to a hearing at the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court where his detention was extended until July 28.

The Turkish embassy was not available for comment at the time of publication.