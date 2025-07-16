Two sets of triplets born hours apart in Israeli hospital

( July 16, 2025 / JNS)

Surgeons at Ziv Medical Center in the northern Israeli city of Safed delivered two sets of triplets just hours apart on Sunday, the hospital announced Tuesday.

The first set of triplets was delivered via scheduled cesarean section at 34 weeks’ gestation, while the second was born during an emergency procedure at 26 weeks after early labor began, the hospital said. Both sets included two boys and one girl.

The two mothers—one from Kibbutz Mahanaim near Rosh Pina and the other from the Arab Israeli village of Tuba-Zangariyye—were reported to be recovering together in the hospital’s postpartum unit, while their six newborns were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit for observation.

“Triplet births are always challenging and emotional,” said Dr. Inbar Ben-Shahar, director of Ziv Medical Center’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “It’s important to emphasize that, from a medical standpoint, this is considered a very high-risk pregnancy,” she added.

Prof. Eric Shinwell, director of neonatology at Ziv Medical Center, said the newborns were “in good condition,” adding that while they require close monitoring, “they are in the best hands.”

“The arrival of triplets in the NICU requires special preparation—three incubators, three doctors, three nurses—everything times three. But at Ziv, we are prepared for this,” he said.