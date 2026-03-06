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Americans see Iran as threat by large margin, but most oppose attacks on regime, poll suggests

Responses to the Marist poll broke mostly along party lines, with 84% of Republicans supporting attacks on Iran and 86% of Democrats opposing.

Mar. 6, 2026

Americans see Iran as threat by large margin, but most oppose attacks on regime, poll suggests

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Epic Fury USS Abraham Lincoln
A U.S. sailor signals an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of “Operation Epic Fury,” March 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Navy.

As U.S. attacks on Iran continue, a majority of Americans oppose military action even as they call Tehran a threat, according to a poll released Friday.

In the NPR/PBS News/Marist College Poll, 56% opposed the attacks while 44% supported them, and 84% said Iran was a threat to U.S. security, with 44% calling it a major threat.

A majority (54%) also disapproved of the way Trump was handling Iran, with 36% approving.

Opinion was divided along party lines, with 84% of Republicans supporting the attacks and an almost equal number Democrats, 86%, opposing them. But 61% of independents opposed the military actions, while just 36% backed them. Likewise, independent voters disapproved of the way Trump was handling Iran by 59% to 34%.

According to the survey, fewer Americans (44%) now call Iran a major threat than right after the June 2025 air strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities, when 48% said that the country was a major threat. The difference was within the poll’s margin of error.

But Republicans viewing Iran as a major threat grew to 70% from 64% in 2025, while just 27% of Democrats agreed with that statement, down from 38% right after the earlier air strikes.

The poll of 1,591 adults was conducted March 2-4 and had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2.8 percentage points.

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