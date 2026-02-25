More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Bipartisan bill aims to expand internet access in Iran

“Iran’s future must be shaped by its people, who deserve to have their rights protected and free access to information,” Sen. Jacky Rosen stated.

Feb. 25, 2026

Bipartisan bill aims to expand internet access in Iran

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
A protester holds a sign calling for an end to the communications blackout in Iran, in Paris, Jan. 18, 2026. Photo by Daniel Perron/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
A protester holds a sign calling for an end to the communications blackout in Iran, in Paris, Jan. 18, 2026. Photo by Daniel Perron/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.

Sens. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) introduced legislation to expand internet access in Iran despite the regime’s efforts to cut it off.

The Iran Human Rights, Internet Freedom and Accountability Act responds to the brutal crackdown following days of protests in the country. Iranian officials blocked access to the internet and reportedly killed thousands or tens of thousands of its citizens to stem the demonstrations. There is a companion bill in the House.

“The people of Iran have been forced to live under a repressive regime that has used censorship and internet blackouts to weaken efforts by its people to fight back,” Rosen stated. “Iran’s future must be shaped by its people, who deserve to have their rights protected and free access to information.”

The measure would place efforts to provide internet access to Iranians under the U.S. secretary of state and include examining tools, such as direct-to-cell satellite technology, finding ways to counter regime-imposed internet blackouts, developing technologies to quickly respond to Iranian efforts to block internet access and expanding U.S. programming to Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump slashed funding for Voice of America, which operated a Persian News Network, via executive order in March 2025.

The new Senate bill would also look at ways for congressional leaders to identify and sanction individuals supporting Iran’s human rights abuses, including those who supply technology for surveillance or to shut down the internet.

“This bipartisan legislation will expand internet access amid regime blackouts and repression, enforce sanctions on human rights violators, including their enablers and promote human rights documentation and accountability,” McCormick stated.

Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin