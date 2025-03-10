Ed Dept to act on ‘backlog’ from Biden admin of complaints of Jew-hatred

The Trump administration aims to tackle a “backlog” of federal complaints alleging Jew-hatred on campus, which it says the Biden administration left behind.

“After the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, American institutions of higher education erupted with antisemitic harassment and violence that denied Jewish students their right to equal access to learning, school activities and campus facilities,” stated Craig Trainor, acting assistant U.S. secretary of education for civil rights.

“Many college and university presidents took little or no credible action, and the Biden Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights political leadership inexplicably accumulated a backlog of complaints,” Trainor stated.

The “relatively few complaints” that the prior administration resolved were “toothless resolution agreements that provided little to no remedy for Jewish students to this day,” he said.

“The Trump administration will not permit antisemitic protesters and antagonists to take over campus facilities and terrorize Jewish students and staff with impunity,” he added.