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Israel to urge US: Set timeframe for ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran

A delegation led by Minister Ron Dermer is to meet with officials in Washington for discussions on confronting Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Mar. 25, 2025
Ariel Kahana
Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer attends a plenum session at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Jan. 22, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer attends a plenum session at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Jan. 22, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will lead an Israeli delegation set to hold a series of strategic talks in Washington in the coming days, focused on confronting Iran‘s nuclear program.

Dermer will convey a message to the Trump administration urging that its “maximum pressure” policy on Iran‘s nuclear program be time-bound, Israel Hayom has learned. The Israeli position is that once the agreed period ends, alternative decisions on the matter will need to be made.

The interagency delegation will hold several days of talks with corresponding U.S. national security bodies. The forum is considered highly important and extremely confidential, with a strict media blackout on the content of discussions. However, Israel Hayom has learned that the two parties will also explore ways to translate the administration’s declared “maximum pressure” strategy into practical measures.

According to the American approach, there is a chance that imposing harsh economic sanctions on Iran, potentially paralyzing its economy, could lead Tehran to relinquish parts of its nuclear infrastructure. President Donald Trump believes this strategy yielded effective results during his previous term and is therefore keen to return to it.

Israel, however, remains skeptical that sanctions, no matter how severe, can halt Iran’s nuclear progress at this stage. That is why, as noted, it is pressing for a defined timeline.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Iran U.S.-Israel Relations
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
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