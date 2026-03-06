No deal with Iran short of ‘unconditional surrender,’ Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the Islamic Republic won’t secure any sort of agreement with the United States short of waving the white flag.

“There will be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender,” the president stated.

“After that, and the selection of a great and acceptable leader,” or leaders, “we and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better and stronger than ever before,” he said. “Iran will have a great future.”

The president, who has used the slogan “Make America Great Again,” referred to “MIGA,” or “Make Iran Great Again.”

In an interview with CNN on Friday morning, Trump said that the United States is “doing very well militarily—better than anyone could have even dreamed,” rating the war efforts a 12 or 15 out of 10.

He told Dana Bash, of CNN, that Iran made a “terrible mistake” by attacking the Gulf states and the transition to new leadership in Iran will “work like it did in Venezuela.”

The next Iranian leader must treat the United States and Israel well, Trump said. He told CNN that rising fuel costs related to the conflict are “short term.”

“It’ll go way down very quickly,” he said.