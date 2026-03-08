Palestinian charged in US federal court with having guns illegally, faces up to 15 years, $250,000 fine

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana charged Mohamed H.M. Zeidan, a 33-year-old Palestinian, on Thursday with possessing two guns—an MC9 semi-automatic pistol and a RF-15 semi-automatic rifle—as an illegal alien.

Zeidan, who is also known as Sebastian Marcello and Sebastian York, faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised released and a fee of $100, the Justice Department said on Friday.

Federal prosecutors said that Zeidan possessed the weapons on or around Aug. 3, 2023.